Mari Takahashi Named Co-Owner Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming announced today that Mari "AtomicMari" Takahashi has officially become the new co-owner of the esports organization. The finer details of the deal weren't revealed, but we do know Takahashi will be working alongside the team's founder Shaun "Shonduras" McBride, as well as Sean Holladay and Takahashi's business partner Peter Kitch. For those unfamiliar with Mari's work, she was one of the mainstay personalities of Smosh for ten years before leaving in early 2020, primarily a part of their Smosh games channel where she hosted popular shows such as Maricraft and Smosh Pit Weekly. She's had a pretty awesome career being involved in several TV and gaming projects, even being a contestant on Survivor once, but has spent the past year and a half focusing on her solo career.

According to the announcement, Mari will work with the team to continue to develop their brand, while also expanding the creator and community aspects, and pursue further esports championships across multiple video game titles. Some of SSG's recent top honors has them as the second-place team to the RLCS Championship as well as the Six Invitational 2020 champions (which we got to witness first-hand up in Montreal last year). We have a couple quotes below from today's announcement as we look forward to seeing what Takahashi brings to the team moving forward.

"As a longtime fan and avid participant of the esports industry, I've had my eye on Spacestation Gaming for a while," said Takahashi. "I deeply respect everything Shonduras and the team have created, so with my love of all things esports, passion for space travel, and shift into the business side of the industry, when the opportunity to join them as co-owner presented itself, there was no way I could pass it up." "Mari's incomparable experience and 'now-how' in this space made her an obvious choice as our new co-owner," said McBride. "Having worked with her in the past and experienced first-hand what she brings to the table, I can't wait to once again work alongside her and continue to build one of the best esports organizations in the business."