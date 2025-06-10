Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mars Attracts, Outlier Games

Mars Attracts Releases Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Looking to set up a human theme park on Mars? You can play a free demo of Mars Attracts for Steam Next Fest until June 16

Article Summary Play the free Mars Attracts demo on Steam Next Fest until June 16 and build your own human theme park on Mars.

Mars Attracts lets you play as the Martians from Mars Attacks, managing a bizarre amusement park for aliens.

Abduct humans from across history, keep them in customizable enclosures, and experiment for science or profit.

Use Martian tech, maintain guest happiness, and overcome challenges to create the top attraction on the red planet.

Indie game developer and publisher Outlier Games dropped a free demo this week for Mars Attracts, as you can try it out for Steam Next Fest. This is the first time players will get a chance to try the tememe park simulator title outside of testing, as you'll be able to experience an early part of the game creating a theme park centered around the aliens from Mars Attacks viewing humans in their "natural habitat." Enjoy the demo trailer here as you can play it on Steam until June 16.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine! Take on the role of a Martian CEO and confront the challenge of theme park management — craft the perfect red planet tourist attraction, complete with human enclosures, death-defying rides, and a carefully selected range of amenities. You won't last long if you can't turn a profit.

Humans come in all shapes, sizes, and bounciness. Employ advanced Martian technology to procure humans from across history – from Ancient Rome to the Wild West – and build the perfect habitat to ensure they have no idea they ever left. Humans may all look the same, but new research suggests that each one has their own unique personality. Tailor enclosures to appeal to each human's preferences, or find yourself dealing with an enraged human terrorizing your beautiful park. For centuries, Martian explorers have scoured the galaxy for signs of intelligent life. So far, no luck. Nevertheless, there is much to be learned by studying human behavior. Maximize their happiness to enlighten your guests on the mysteries of these strange, enclosed-brained creatures, or push your captives to the limit and see what breaks. For science, of course.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!