Marvel Future Revolution Receives First Update Featuring Dormammu

Starting today, player Agents who have been fighting to save Primary Earth can now gear up and prepare for this new challenge in Marvel Future Revolution's first in-game update following its successful August launch. The new region, Dark Domain 1, is now accessible to players and comes equipped with new Epic and Side Missions, region-specific villains and super villains to defeat, and the latest collectibles to acquire. The new Super Villain Dormammu can also be encountered in today's new Blitz content [Chains of the Abyss]. By participating in various events and activities, experienced Agents can attempt to defeat Dormammu and his dark army. To celebrate the launch of the new region, Netmarble is giving back to players with a 14-day Check-in Event, where various items like a ★4 Dark Dimension Card Box can be collected just by logging into the game. Other content coming to the game in today's update includes: In-game level cap increased from 100 to 120

A new 'Eyes of Osiris' special costume can now be collected via the in-game store

Dark Domain Regional Costumes and Omega Cards have been added

Miscellaneous improvements made to the Omega War matchmaking, the Dark Zone system and in-game Gold supply system

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dark Domain Story Teaser (https://youtu.be/MrxkRiXfB10)