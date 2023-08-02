Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Roll20, Tabletop | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Multiverse, Roll20, TTRPG

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Is Coming To Roll20

Those of you who enjoy playing TTRPG's with Roll20 will be happy to learn the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game will be on their system.

Roll20 revealed this morning that they brought the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game over to their system for players to use digitally. The game's d616 System and all of its components will be brought over to the Digital Tabletop starting today, allowing GMs and players to experience the Marvel TTRPG, where they get to become their favorite superheroes and villains (or create their own) and play through various Marvel Multiverse sagas together. We got the notes from the company about this move below, as it is available now.

"As the official Virtual Tabletop for the Marvel Multiverse RPG, Roll20 offers a fully converted Core Rulebook including drag-and-drop capabilities for character building and over 100 official Marvel heroes and villains, each with ready-to-play character sheets, one-click rolls and abilities, and unique token artwork. Further, Roll20's revamped Character Vault is launching with complete day-one support for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. The Vault allows Marvel players to create unlimited characters in a streamlined, custom character builder and transfer them into the virtual tabletop later – or make dice rolls and play from their device during in-person games. All Roll20 users have instant access to the FREE Marvel Quickstart Guide, which provides drag-and-droppable compendium pages detailing the information needed to learn and play – including sample power sets, heroes, and villains."

"Purchase of the Core Rulebook Bundle includes the beginning hours of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang adventure, launching fully this November. The Cataclysm of Kang features six new adventures for the Marvel Multiverse RPG, one for each of the six Ranks of power in the game. Together, the six adventures form a full campaign that heroes can play through, from their origin stories all the way up to the Power Cosmic. For those ready to play a full campaign, Revenge of the Super-Skrull, available now, is a custom adventure developed from the ground up for Roll20 and packed with exciting features. Players get access to four expansive maps, each filled with interactive tokens that let them throw cars, blast through walls, and swing cranes in any direction. Plus, dynamic lighting immerses players in every scene, while tokens and pre-filled character sheets make it easy to jump right into the action, joining forces to thwart a bank robbery and help prevent another Skrull invasion!"

