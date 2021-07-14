Marvel Puzzle Quest Launches Fifth Anniversary Event

D3 Go! has revealed plans today for the fifth anniversary of Marvel Puzzle Quest, as the mobile title celebrates Peggy Carter as Cap. For the next few weeks, players will be able to jump into a new adventure in the puzzle realm as you'll be getting Puzzle Quest. Which will feature Peggy Carter in her alternative universe form where she became Captain America. The event will run for the next few weeks as they explore this version of the character in style. You can read more about it below and check out a trailer for the event as it has started today.

Since 2013, Marvel Puzzle Quest has captured the hearts of more than 20 million players worldwide by bringing a Match 3 twist to everyone's favorite MARVEL Super Heroes as well as original and reimagined characters. Back in 2016, D3 Go! and developer Demiurge Studios pondered what if Steve Rogers didn't take the Super-Soldier serum? What if it was Peggy Carter instead? Five years ago, Peggy Carter became Captain America in Marvel Puzzle Quest and in 2018, Peggy Carter as Captain America made her comic book debut in Exiles Vol. 3 #3. Since her in-game debut and appearances in a number of other MARVEL media, Peggy has left a lasting impression on fans.

"Five years ago, we felt that Peggy Carter's bravery and undying love for her adopted country deserved some recognition. It's what prompted us to come up with a unique take on Captain America – having Peggy Carter don the shield for the first time! We're beyond thrilled to be celebrating her anniversary this July. To mark the occasion, D3 Go! came up with 'The Puzzle Quest' – a massive hunt across all Marvel Puzzle Quest-related media. We feel it's the perfect way to honor Peggy as Captain America and introduce her to new fans," said Josh Austin, Head of Production, D3 Go!