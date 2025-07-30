Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Reveals Info For Season 3.5: The Abyss Awakens

Marvel Rivals has a new mid-season update coming up soon, as Blade joins the roster with new modes and other powerful additions

Article Summary Blade joins Marvel Rivals as a new Duelist hero in Season 3.5: The Abyss Awakens update on August 8, 2025.

New game mode Resource Rumble and the Throne of Knull map debut, offering fresh gameplay and challenges.

Improved voice and text chat filters plus tougher quitting penalties boost fair play and positive interactions.

Season 3.5 delivers new and reworked Team-Ups, plus updates for the Ignite Mid-Season Finals tournament.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the latest details for the next seasonal update to Marvel Rivals, as Blade arrives in Season 3.5. The seasonal update called The Abyss Awakens will bring in the vampire hunter as a Duelist, along with a new map to compete on called Throne of Knull, several new features, Team-Ups, and the latest game mode addition called Resource Rumble. We have the broader details from the devs below, and the full patch notes on their website, as the update drops on August 8, 2025.

Marvel Rivals – Season 3.5: The Abyss Awakens

Season 3.0 further ignited the battle: the mighty Phoenix was ambushed, forcing most of the Phoenix Force to seek refuge within a cosmic egg, awaiting its fiery rebirth. But as heroes clashed, the Phoenix Egg cracked prematurely. The scattered Phoenix Force found new hosts among our heroes, yet it also awakened an ancient evil. Knull, the King in Black, has now risen to full power, wielding the All-Black once more, and his Queen in Black still spreads her wings. Amid this chaos, Blade, forever walking the razor's edge between two worlds, will be the first to light a fire upon the abyss, bringing fresh power to the fight.

Blade (Duelist)

In Season 3.5, the long-awaited Daywalker finally joins Marvel Rivals! Blade is a true Duelist; his unique bloodline gives him incredible strength, and his mastery of combat puts it to full use. He can pressure foes at mid-to-close range with his shotgun, and reduce their healing at just the right moment, then unleash his ravenous Ancestral Sword, awaken the Dhampir bloodline, and slice through every last enemy! And when the time is right, he will draw the legendary Sword of Dracula, dashing through foes and leaving a deadly trail in his wake. In that moment, Blade is the fiercest force on the battlefield. A true hero never looks back!

Resource Rumble

A new game mode, Resource Rumble, and its map, Throne of Knull, will arrive with the August 22 update. It will launch in Quick Match first to gather player feedback and fine-tune the experience, before rolling it out for Competitive play. Stay tuned for a gameplay deep dive soon!

Operation: Shield the Community

Great teamwork starts with great communication. To keep Marvel Rivals a positive experience for all, the team has been upgrading the in-game environment. As of July 24, in addition to player reports and manual review, all in-game voice chat will now be automatically screened by the system, with human review. This means we'll catch more toxic behavior, and players using inappropriate language will be penalized, making the game a better place for everyone. With the Season 3.5 update, we're also adding a custom filter for text chat. If a message contains a muted word, it will be filtered out just for you. This feature will empower players to tailor their experience. We'll also regularly review popular muted words and consider adding them to the official list.

Competitive Quitting Penalties & Compensation

We know how frustrating it is when a teammate leaves a Competitive match. This creates an unfair situation where the team with fewer players has a much harder time winning, and if they stick it out until the end, they still face losing competitive points. To combat this, in Season 3.5, we're increasing penalties for players who quit: longer bans from Competitive play, and bigger point deductions. For the remaining players who stay, we'll now offer some point compensation at the end of the match. Plus, surrender votes will require just one less than the number of remaining teammates. If someone leaves due to unavoidable system issues, we'll review it and handle penalties fairly, and we're speeding up the appeals process for mistaken bans.

Ignite Mid-Season Finals

From August 6 -10, the Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals will be held in Guangzhou, China! Ten factions from around the world will compete for the championship. Stay tuned to our website and social media for more info.

Updates and New Team-Ups

The Season 3.5 update brings a fresh round of changes to team-up abilities: We're removing Guardian Revival (Adam Warlock – Mantis/Star-Lord) and Atlas Bond (Iron Fist – Luna Snow) from play. Loki is leaving the Ragnarok Rebirth (Hela – Thor/Loki) team-up. Two brand new team-ups are being added: Duality Dance (Adam Warlock – Luna Snow) and Vibrant Vitality (Mantis – Groot/Loki). Also, some team-ups are welcoming new members: Iron Fist joins Chilling Assault (Luna Snow – Hawkeye), Star-Lord connects to the Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon – Peni Parker), and Blade launches into Lunar Force (Cloak & Dagger – Moon Knight).

