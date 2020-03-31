"Marvel Strike Force" Receives A Second-Anniversary Update

FoxNext Games have announced a special second-anniversary update is coming to Marvel Strike Force, but fans may not be too excited to see what's coming. The company revealed that The Black Order is coming to game, which will add five new characters. Those characters being Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, and the Infinity Gauntlet version of Thanos. You may recognize all five of those characters from Avengers: Infinity War as they were tasked with trying to secure the Infinity Stones. All five of which are brawler types to add to your team. They'll slowly be released into the game over the coming weeks. The devs released bios of all five characters for you to check out below. Along with a pair of teaser trailers.

Proxima Midnight: The Dark General makes her way into Marvel Strike Force as one of the members of the insanely powerful Black Order. As one of the Controllers for the Black Order, tag team attacks with Corvus Glaive while clearing enemy Buffs. In addition, Proxima Midnight is able to apply Offense Down to multiple enemies as well as applying Stun and Slow to single out targets. Be sure to watch out for her Event Campaign in game to unlock her!

Corvus Glaive: The Black Order's Stealth Assassin is also infiltrating Marvel Strike Force as one of the newest Brawlers. Like Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive also teams up with Proxima Midnight to attack and clear Buffs from the enemy. While Stealthed, deal increased damage to enemies that Pierce enemy Armor.

Cull Obsidian: Towering over enemies as one of the newest Protectors, Cull Obsidian devastates enemies with heavy blows while protecting his allies. Cull Obsidian Taunts enemies, clears all Debuffs from himself, and gains Defense Up and Deathproof to force enemies to attack him instead of his allies. Additionally, he can Heal himself and transfer enemy Buffs to himself. Passively, Cull Obsidian will attack enemies that attack Thanos or Ebony Maw.

Ebony Maw: Ebony Maw is the Black Order's dark sorcerer that specializes in buffing his allies while weakening his enemies. Ebony Maw gains Defense Up and applies it to all allies. He also steals portions of the enemy's health and gives it to allied Black Order members and Thanos. Passively, whenever a Hero Controller dies, Ebony Maw applies Barrier to all allies and gains Charged. On the next enemy turn, he'll ability block all enemy Hero Controllers and lose Charged. His Special gains Counter to himself, Black Order Allies, and ally Thanos. His Ultimate lowers the enemy Speed Bar and fills ally's speed bars.

Infinity Gauntlet Thanos: Thanos is back for vengeance and together with the Black Order, has completed his search for the Infinity Stones. When allied with all of the Black Order, Thanos becomes Empowered and gains access to the power of the Infinity Stones. Blast enemies, flip all Dubuffs and enemy Buffs, and rain shattered fragments of planets on your enemies. As the newest strongest team, don't miss out on your chance to recruit the Black Order and Thanos!