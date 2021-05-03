Marvel United Adds Fantastic Four Expansion To X-Men Kickstarter

The Kickstarter for Marvel United: X-Men has done phenomenally well. So far it has raised nearly $4 million, and has been backed by over 18,000 backers. To make these stats even more impressive, as of the time of writing there are still around two days left to back that campaign. But, if you want us to sweeten the pot, CMON, the developers behind Marvel United, have added a fantastic last-minute stretch goal.

Marvel United: Fantastic Four was a split-second snap decision by CMON, formerly known as Cool Mini Or Not, to be added to the stretch goals of this game. According to the press release associated with this news:

Due to overwhelming demand from fans, a Fantastic Four Expansion is now available for purchase at $35! This was not pre-planned. This was created for the fans. Get your hands on this expansion and all the other awesome Kickstarter only exclusives. You won't be able to get them after the campaign ends on May 5th at 8PM EST. This Kickstarter Exclusive Optional Buy brings Marvel's First Family to Marvel United! Join the fantastic Dr. Richards, Sue, Johnny, and Ben, with the cosmic aid of the mysterious Silver Surfer, as they use unparalleled teamwork to battle the nefarious plans of Doctor Doom across all new locations being taken over by his unstoppable Doombots!

You read that right, dear readers: After May 5th, you'll have missed out on the window to get ahold of any and all Kickstarter exclusives through this campaign. Unless, of course, you back this game's completion. If you are interested in getting into the campaign, you can do so by clicking here.

Are you interested in this game, expansions and all? Have you played Marvel United? Let us know what you think of this game in the comments below!