Masters Of The Universe Atari Game On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Masters of the Universe collectors can search for years for pristine items like this one, a 9.0 WATA graded copy of the Atari 2600 MOTU: Power of He-Man game. Just finding the game itself is crazy, let alone one in as good of shape as this copy is. Just the box art alone is great. This particular copy of the admittedly not very good game is up for auction right now on Heritage Auctions, part of their Dallas Auction #7234. It is currently sitting at a cool $1600 with bidding set to end in 3 days. An 8.5 copy sold for $7500 not that long ago, so expect that number to shoot up. Check out the gorgeous Masters of the Universe: The Power of He-Man game down below.

Masters of the Universe Atari 2600 Game

Masters of the Universe: The Power of He-Man – Wata 9.0 A++ Sealed, 2600 Mattel 1983 USA. Considering that the Wata 8.5 sealed copy of this game inspired an impressive wave of bids before selling for an all-in price of $7,200, we fully expect this will be quite the hot ticket item for Atari collectors and He-Man fans alike! Collectors have mentioned that while finding sealed Atari 2600 games is a feasible task, finding sealed copies of this game is generally an exception to that rule of thumb. Finding a copy in a grade close to this is that much harder. As far as 9.0s go, this copy is certainly quite the looker (we're referring to the box condition here, not He-Man's appearance). The most visible creasing we could detect was on the back top-left corner of the box, but the eye appeal of the front certainly makes up for that!

Again, this is part of the current auction going on over at Heritage Auctions, Dallas Auction #7234 which is happening right now. Bidding ends in 3 days for this game, so all you Masters of the Universe fans head here to place a bid, and while there check out all the other comics, art, games, and more up for bidding.