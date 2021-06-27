Medicham Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Fighting-type Pokémon are currently featured in Tier Three raids as part of the Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO. These species are not only a great way to beat up the event's star, but also are powerful counters to Regigigas, the Legendary Pokémon currently in Tier Five raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take Medicham, a dual Fighting/Psychic-type Pokémon.

Top Medicham Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Medicham counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)*

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)*

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

*I do not recommend Mega Evolving a Pokémon for Tier Three raids, as it can be a waste of Mega Energy. Your best bet is to use a Mega only if you have multiple uses for it throughout the day.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Medicham with efficiency.

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Hurricane)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Yveltal (Gust, Hurricane)

Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Ho-Oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Medicham, like most Tier Three raids, can be taken out by solo players. This may take some focus on powering up your Pokémon, but many of the above counters are general use Pokémon that are well-worth beefing up anyway.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Medicham. However, I personally suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that an evolved Pokémon like this will yield.

Shiny Odds

Medicham cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Medicham, one must catch a Shiny Meditite and evolve it. It is expected that the capability for Medicham itself to be Shiny-capable upon encounter will be unlocked when Mega Medicham arrives in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!