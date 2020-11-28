Mega Abomasnow In, Mega Blastoise (And More) Out In Pokémon GO

Along with the announcement of their December events, Niantic announced the departure of Mega Blastoise and the arrival of mega Abomasnow in Raids for December 1st. However, a new update to this post has revealed that the slate of Mega Raids is getting wiped clean in a way more major than initially imagined. Here is what is leaving and what is staying with the first slate of Mega Raids for the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO.

Leaving Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise: This, we knew about. It's no big bummer because as interest dwindled in this raid which has been around since the inception of Mega Raids, it became difficult to get a party big enough to take on this beast. As the tankiest of the Megas, this is one that many won't miss.

Mega Charizard Y: Both the easiest to take down due to an exploitable double weakness and the most powerful iteration of Charizard, this won't leave players without a chance to get Mega Charizard Energy in Pokémon GO. Take a look at the full rotation below.

Mega Pidgeot: We say goodbye to the underrated bird on December 1st. With Virizion now out of raids, Mega Pidgeot, as its top counter, has served its ultimate purpose.

Mega Houndoom: Probably the biggest loss of the Mega Raid rotation, it had to go at some point, but these raids have offered far and away the most useful Mega Energy due to Mega Houndoom's usefulness against Giratina Origin and now the Lake Trio.

Arriving in Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow: Pictured above, Mega Abomasnow Energy is already active in Pokémon GO if you click on your Abomasnow in-game. This is, so far, the only major new raid release in Pokémon GO we know about for December considering Kyurem will be the month-long Legendary Raid Boss, for some reason.

Full Slate of Mega Raids for December in Pokémon GO

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Charizard X

Mega Gengar