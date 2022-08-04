Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022
Mega Abomasnow returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO and it's going to be easier to take it down than it was in previous features. This is because Mega Raids have been taken from Tier Five down to Tier Four. This change compounded with Mega Abomasnow's double weakness to Fire-types as a dual Ice/Grass-type makes this one of the few Mega Raids that can be soloed. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Abomasnow as a solo player, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Abomasnow's Shiny rate.
Top Mega Abomasnow Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Abomasnow counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
- Victini: Quick Attack, V Create
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have a buddy to help you melt this frozen vegetable.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!