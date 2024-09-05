Mega Absol Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: absol, Max Out, pokemon

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, has now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Absol, who will feature in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Absol Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Absol counters as such:

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Absol with efficiency.

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Tapu Bulu: Rock Smash, Nature's Madness

Togekiss: Charm, Aura Sphere

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Absol can be defeated by solo trainers, but it will be a difficult battle. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

