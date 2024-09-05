Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: absol, Max Out, pokemon
Mega Absol Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season
Defeat Mega Absol in Mega Raids to earn Mega Energy for your own Absol in Pokémon GO. Use the Fighting-types & Fairy-types.
The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, has now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Absol, who will feature in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Absol Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Absol counters as such:
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Absol with efficiency.
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast
- Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness
- Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
- Tapu Bulu: Rock Smash, Nature's Madness
- Togekiss: Charm, Aura Sphere
- Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Absol can be defeated by solo trainers, but it will be a difficult battle. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.