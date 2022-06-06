Mega Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

Mega Aerodactyl is back in Pokémon GO, marking the first time it has appeared in the game since Mega Raids were easier to complete. This will be the best chance to get out there and raid for this newly nerfed Mega Aerodactyl. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega to both Shiny hunt and earn Mega Energy.

Top Mega Aerodactyl Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Aerodactyl counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aerodactyl with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aerodactyl will take two trainers minimum to take it down now that Mega Raids have been nerfed. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!