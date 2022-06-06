Mega Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022
Mega Aerodactyl is back in Pokémon GO, marking the first time it has appeared in the game since Mega Raids were easier to complete. This will be the best chance to get out there and raid for this newly nerfed Mega Aerodactyl. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega to both Shiny hunt and earn Mega Energy.
Top Mega Aerodactyl Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Aerodactyl counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aerodactyl with efficiency.
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Aerodactyl will take two trainers minimum to take it down now that Mega Raids have been nerfed. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!