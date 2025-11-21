Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alpha Nomos, RibCage Games

Alpha Nomos Announced For Endix Digital Expo Next Week

The rhythmic hack and slash game Alpha Nomos will be a part of the Endix Digital Expo, set to take place Thanksgiving weekend

Article Summary Alpha Nomos, a rhythmic hack and slash game, debuts at Endix Digital Expo on Thanksgiving weekend.

Fight crazed puppets using musical instruments and sync attacks to the beat for powerful combos.

Roguelite mechanics offer unique musical upgrades, making every run and battle dynamically different.

Explore a world where music shapes gameplay, story mysteries, and ever-changing environmental effects.

Indie game developer and publisher RibCage Games has revealed their latest game, Alpha Nomos, while confirming it will be at Endix Digital Expo next week. This is a new rhythmic hack and slash game where musical instruments are vital weapons to fight off crazed puppets who have taken over the lands. The game will be on display at the totally-digital expo from November 29-30, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer.

Alpha Nomos

Join Cello and her friends as they explore their ruined world, fight murderous puppets, and uncover the mysteries of the powerful force known as music. What caused the destruction of this world? What is music? What is Alpha Nomos? All these answers await Cello in this magical world. Time your attacks to match the beat and vanquish your foes! Combining rhythm and action gameplay, get rewarded for playing on the beat and crafting your combos to the music, but that means mixing it up too! Don't just play on the major beats, use quick eighth notes and rests between your strikes to deliver punishing combos against your foes!

A Symphony Of Rhythm & Action: Utilize musical instruments as your weapons. Land your strikes on beat and create a rhythm to your attacks in order to dish out even more damage to your enemies.

Utilize musical instruments as your weapons. Land your strikes on beat and create a rhythm to your attacks in order to dish out even more damage to your enemies. Roguelite Elements That Strike a Chord: Craft unique builds of musical powerups that affect how your weapons sound. Musical effects evolve, making each performance different.

Craft unique builds of musical powerups that affect how your weapons sound. Musical effects evolve, making each performance different. An Ever-Changing Melody Of Immersion: Weapon upgrades are based on real-life musical terms, allowing the music you create to affect the world around you. Each battle, each walk to the next objective, and each playthrough can showcase vastly different musical experiences.

Weapon upgrades are based on real-life musical terms, allowing the music you create to affect the world around you. Each battle, each walk to the next objective, and each playthrough can showcase vastly different musical experiences. A Journey that Crescendos to Epic Proportions: Explore a music-reactive world twisted in time and space by the power of the Alpha Nomos. Everything gets down to the beat, so use the environment to get into the rhythm!

