Mega Ampharos Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Mega Beedrill & Mega Ampharos return to Pokémon GO Raids for the Poison and Electric-themed Wild Area. Defeat Ampharos with this guide.

Article Summary Max Out season in Pokémon GO brings Mega Beedrill & Mega Ampharos back to Mega Raids.

Dynamax Pokémon & Max Battles highlight the Galar region in final Max Out month.

Best counters for Mega Ampharos include Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, and Mega Garchomp.

Defeat Mega Ampharos with at least four trainers; Shiny rate is approximately 1 in 60.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. We will also see a special set of Raid Hours taking place with unique Pokémon during this week's lead-up to the Wild Arena event. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Ampharos, who is returning to Mega Raids this week. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Ampharos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Ampharos counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earth Power

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Breaking Swipe

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Ampharos.

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Ampharos can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Successfully catching a Pokémon to which you have been given a Pinap Berry, however, will earn extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

