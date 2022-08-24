Mega Ampharos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

Mega Ampharos is back! This Mega Evolved Pokémon was featured back in February 2022, which was before Niantic introduced changes to Mega Evolution that made the mechanic easier, and Mega Raids which cut this raid type from Tier Five to Tier Four difficulty. This means that it is easier than ever to beat Mega Ampharos. Now, with this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Ampharos, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Ampharos's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Ampharos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Ampharos counters as such:

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Ampharos with efficiency.

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Ampharos can now be defeated with just two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three Trainers in your raid lobby.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, a Pinap Berry will yield more Mareep Candy so I'd advise using them for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!