Mega Charizard X Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

As part of the Kanto Celebration event, the Mega Evolved starters have returned to raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Charizard X, a dual Fire/Dragon-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Charizard's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Charizard X Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard X counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard X with efficiency.

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Groudon (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Earth Power)

Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard X can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Charizard. Even though it will return to its standard form before the catch screen, it can be a difficult catch without the proper berry and throw.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in sixty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Charizard will have a CP of 1651 in normal weather conditions and 2064 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!