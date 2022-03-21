Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

One of the original Mega Pokémon released in Pokémon GO returns to raids this week. The dual Fire/Flying-type Mega Charizard Y is among the most powerful to use but also one of the easiest to take down due to its double weakness to Rock-types. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Charizard Y, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Charizard's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Charizard Y Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard Y counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard Y with efficiency.

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Midnight Form Lycanroc (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard Y can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Rock-types, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or four players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Charizard is an evolved form, I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in an attempt to multiply the Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!