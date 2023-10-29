Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, garchomp, pokemon

Mega Garchomp Debuts In Pokémon GO With A Raid Day Event

Mega Garchomp Raid Day and Dia De Muertos lead the new block of Pokémon GO events coming after the Halloween Event Part Two concludes.

Article Summary Mega Garchomp to debut in Pokémon GO during November 2023's Mega Garchomp Raid Day.

Multiple events are lined up in November including Dia De Muertos and two Community Days.

Detailed schedule and highlights for Dia De Muertos event have been disclosed.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all happenings in Pokémon GO.

Mega Garchomp will make its debut in Pokémon GO next month, but it won't have a full Raid Rotation. Instead, it will arrive during Mega Garchomp Raid Day, one of the handful of events taking place in November 2023. Let's take a look at what's to come.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 1st – November 2nd, 2023: Dia De Muertos Event

Dia De Muertos Event November 5th, 2023: Wooper Community Day

Wooper Community Day November 7th – November 12th, 2023: Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights November 11th, 2023: Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Mega Garchomp Raid Day November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

Of these events, we already have the full details for the Dia De Muertos celebration:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New costumes debut: Cubone will be available wearing a cempasúchil crown, which is even more detailed than Duskull's last year with three differently colored flowers. It will be available to encounter in its Shiny form and it can also evolve to Cempasúchil Crown Marowak.

Cubone will be available wearing a cempasúchil crown, which is even more detailed than Duskull's last year with three differently colored flowers. It will be available to encounter in its Shiny form and it can also evolve to Cempasúchil Crown Marowak. Wild Spawns: Cempasúchil Duskull (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Cempasúchil Cubone (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), and Phantump (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. Niantic notes: "Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean can look forward to featured event Pokémon appearing even more often in the wild."

Cempasúchil Duskull (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Cempasúchil Cubone (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), and Phantump (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. Incense and Lure Spawns: Cempasúchil Duskull (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Sunflora, Houndoom (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), and Drifloon (can be Shiny). Cempasúchil Cubone (can be Shiny) and Orange Flower Flabébé will be rare spawns. Niantic notes: "Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean can look forward to even more encounters with featured event Pokémon when using Incense and Lure Modules."

Cempasúchil Duskull (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Sunflora, Houndoom (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), and Drifloon (can be Shiny). Cempasúchil Cubone (can be Shiny) and Orange Flower Flabébé will be rare spawns. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Sunkern, Drifloon, Litwick, Cempasúchil Cubone, and Alolan Marowak. All can be Shiny. Alolan Marowak will not feature the Cempasúchil Crown.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Sunkern, Drifloon, Litwick, Cempasúchil Cubone, and Alolan Marowak. All can be Shiny. Alolan Marowak will not feature the Cempasúchil Crown. Raids: Tier One: Cempasúchil Crown Cubone (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Azumarill, Umbreon, Hariyama Tier Five: Darkrai (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Event bonus: Lure Modules activated during the event will last for 90 minutes. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for 90 minutes. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases with Duskull

About the history of the event: Niantic writes: "Día de Muertos is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas that celebrates the lives and the memory of friends and family who have moved on to another world. In an ancient Aztec tradition, it was said that the spirits of our loved ones never go away but simply travel to a different world, and during a special time each year, they would return to our world. Ever since, people that celebrate Día de Muertos get ready for this occasion, setting the table with the favorite dishes of their ancestors, covering the streets with petals of the cempasúchil flower, and lighting candles and incense to enjoy a joyful celebration full of colors, music, flowers, and flavors."

Niantic writes:

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!