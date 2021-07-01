Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

After a brief, two-month absence, Mega Houndoom returns to Pokémon GO as one of the month's three featured Megas. Has anything changed with its counters since this Dark/Fire-type Mega was last featured? Let's take a look. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Houndoom's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)*

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkedurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Indeed, Shadow Hariyama is a new arrival, edging out Rampardos as a top ten counter.

* You can only have one Mega Pokémon at once, so your best bet is to go for Mega Blastoise, the overall top counter, over Gyarados.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Side)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Side)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

We also see Garchomp make the list here for the first time, with its new Community Day move of Earth Power moving it up in the ranks.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players. The best way to guarantee a catch is to pair Excellent Throws with Golden Razz Berries but, since Houndoom is an evolved form, I recommend attempting to use Pinap Berries for your first few throws, as those will multiply the increased number of Candies you'll earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Houndoom will have a CP of 1505 in normal weather conditions and 1882 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!