Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2023

Mega Houndoom returns to raids, and things are different this time. Since Mega Houndoom's last appearance in Pokémon GO, Mega Raids have been adjusted to become easier to complete and Mega Evolution has been adjusted to be more player-friendly. Now is a better time than ever to raid Mega Houndoom and earn Mega Energy for your own Houndoom. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to do exactly that in Pokémon GO.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkedurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Houndoom with efficiency.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Houndoom is an evolved form, I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in an attempt to earn extra Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

