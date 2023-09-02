Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: manectric, mega raids, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Mega Manectric Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Mega Manectric can be defeated with two trainers in Pokémon GO if you use the top counters and moves, all listed in our Raid Guide.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Manectric in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Manectric Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Manectric counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Manectric with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Manectric can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would personally try a Pinap Berry for my first few throws in an attempt to earn extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

