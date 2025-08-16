Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale

Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Mega Pidgeot will soon return to Pokémon GO Mega Raids. You can defeat it and earn Mega Energy for your own Pidgeot with these tips.

Article Summary Mega Pidgeot returns to Pokémon GO Mega Raids during the Delightful Days season finale.

Prepare top counters like White Kyurem, Shadow Raikou, and Rampardos for best raid success.

You can duo Mega Pidgeot, but teams of three or more trainers are recommended for reliability.

Mega Pidgeot can be shiny in raids, with an estimated shiny rate of about 1 in 60 encounters.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Pidgeot, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Pidgeot Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Regieleki: Lock-On, Thunder Cage

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Therian Forme Thunduru: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. In rare cases where the weather conditions are correct and you have a perfect team, a solo could be possible. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, using a Pinap Berry would offer a great deal of additional Pidgey Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

