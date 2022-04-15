Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2022

Mega Pidgeot is back in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. Trainers are now able to take on this Mega Evolved version of the Kanto bird, hunt for Shiny Pidgeot, and earn Mega Energy for their own Pidgeot. Now, with this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Pidgeot, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the Shiny rate of Mega-capable species in Pokémon GO.

Mega Pidgeot Counters in Pokémon GO

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated by three players. This will be tough, though, so be sure that all of your fellow raiders have powered up their counters and optimized their attacks. If you cannot make sure of that, your best bet is to go in with four or more trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Your best bet though is to try Pinap Berries for the first few throws as those can multiply the already increased number of Candies that evolved Pokémon offer.

Shiny Odds

Pidgeot can be encountered in its Shiny form and it currently has the Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!