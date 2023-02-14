Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Using our Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players, take down this Normal/Flying-type Pokémon to earn Mega Energy for your own Pidgeot.

A new raid rotation is coming to Pokémon GO, replacing the current feature of Tapu Lele in Tier Five raids and Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids. This new Raid Rotation will feature the return of Mega Pidgeot, who takes Gardevoir's slot. With this raid guide, you can build a team of the top counters to take down Mega Pidgeot and earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Pidgeot in Pokémon GO. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Pidgeot Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thunduru: (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry would earn extra Pidgey Candy though so it'd be a good bet to try Pinaps for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!