Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023
Using our Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players, take down this Normal/Flying-type Pokémon to earn Mega Energy for your own Pidgeot.
A new raid rotation is coming to Pokémon GO, replacing the current feature of Tapu Lele in Tier Five raids and Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids. This new Raid Rotation will feature the return of Mega Pidgeot, who takes Gardevoir's slot. With this raid guide, you can build a team of the top counters to take down Mega Pidgeot and earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Pidgeot in Pokémon GO. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Pidgeot Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pidgeot counters as such:
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.
- Therian Forme Thunduru: (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Pidgeot can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry would earn extra Pidgey Candy though so it'd be a good bet to try Pinaps for your first few throws.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!