Mega Raid Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO For One Week

As announced by Niantic yesterday along with two other September events, the Mega Raid event is now live in Pokémon GO. For a week, Pokémon trainers will be tasked with a GO Fest-style Global Challenge: when two million Mega Raids are complete during event hours, Mega Pidgeot will be released in raids for the remainder of the event. This week of special spawns will run through Monday, September 7, 2020, at 10:00PM local time and features special spawns and tasks.

Here's everything you need to know about this Mega Raid event, as well as our tips. Ninatic announced the following wild spawns"

Abra, Magnemite, Exeggcute, Rhyhorn, Tangela, Electabuzz, Omanyte, Aerodactyl, Murkrow, Treecko, Torchic, Lotad, and Roselia will spawn in thee wild.

TIP: Trainers playing in earlier timezones, however, confirmed that there are more featured spawns, including Beldum and the normally very rare Cranidos. Trainers would do well to get after Omanyte, Tangela, and Aerodactyl especially, as they are three rare spawns that are Shiny-capable.

There will be more Mega Raids, and trainers who have friends raiding will them will receive an increased attack bonus.

TIP: Rather than looking for big raid parties, coordinate Remote Raid Invites with friends. The boost should help a great deal, and the faster you take down Mega Raids, the more Mega Energy is rewarded.

The full event Field Research is out now, which marks the first time that Mega Energy will be available from Pokéstop tasks. The research includes:

Win 3 raids. REWARD: Aerodactyl encounter

Battle another trainer. REWARD: 5 Mega Energy for either Blastoise, Charizard, Venusaur

Win a Mega Raid. REWARD: Cranidos

Win a Raid. REWARD: Lotad

Although this is a Mega event, don't let that last task pass you by. Lotad may come out a lot when it's raining, but it's not an incredibly common spawn, and it has a great shiny that brings mint chocolate chips to mind.