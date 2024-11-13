Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Salamence

Mega Salamence Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

The meta has shifted in Pokémon GO Raids since Mega Salamence's last appearance, so update your team with this Raid Guide.

Article Summary Max Out season in Pokémon GO features Mega Salamence in Mega Raids for November 2024.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mamoswine, and Mega Abomasnow.

Defeat Mega Salamence with two trainers; aim for three if counters aren't maxed.

Maximize rewards by using Circle Lock and Pinap Berries for tougher catches.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Salamence, who returns to Mega Raids. Has there been a shift in the meta since its August 2024 feature? Let's get into it.

Top Mega Salamence Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Salamence counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Gardevior: Charm, Triple Axel

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Salamence.

Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Bagon Candy is still quite a commodity, so I would suggest attempting to catch with a Pinap Berry for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!