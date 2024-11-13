Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Salamence
Mega Salamence Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season
The meta has shifted in Pokémon GO Raids since Mega Salamence's last appearance, so update your team with this Raid Guide.
Article Summary
- Max Out season in Pokémon GO features Mega Salamence in Mega Raids for November 2024.
- Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mamoswine, and Mega Abomasnow.
- Defeat Mega Salamence with two trainers; aim for three if counters aren't maxed.
- Maximize rewards by using Circle Lock and Pinap Berries for tougher catches.
The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Salamence, who returns to Mega Raids. Has there been a shift in the meta since its August 2024 feature? Let's get into it.
Top Mega Salamence Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Salamence counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Gardevior: Charm, Triple Axel
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear
- Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Salamence.
- Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Primal can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Bagon Candy is still quite a commodity, so I would suggest attempting to catch with a Pinap Berry for your first few throws.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.