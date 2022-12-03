Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Heading To Hoenn
Today is the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO. During this event and this event only, Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for the Hoenn Starter evolutions by battling Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids. This also unlocks Shiny encounters for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert after the raids are defeated, with increased Shiny odds no less. With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters to take on Mega Sceptile in Pokémon GO.
Top Mega Sceptile Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sceptile counters as such:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sceptile with efficiency.
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Beartic: Powder Snow, Ice Punch
- Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Blizzard
- Chill Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, Ice Beam
- Vanilluxe: Frost Breath, Blizzard
- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Sceptile can be defeated by solo Trainers due to its double weakness to Ice-types as a Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Sceptile is an evolved form, it would benefit Trainers to try catching it with Pinap Berries at first in order to multiply the Treecko Candy you earn.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega Sceptile will be extremely boosted during Heading to Hoenn Raid Day in Pokémon GO.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!