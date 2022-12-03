Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Heading To Hoenn

Today is the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO. During this event and this event only, Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for the Hoenn Starter evolutions by battling Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids. This also unlocks Shiny encounters for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert after the raids are defeated, with increased Shiny odds no less. With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters to take on Mega Sceptile in Pokémon GO.

Top Mega Sceptile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sceptile counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sceptile with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Beartic: Powder Snow, Ice Punch

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Blizzard

Chill Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, Ice Beam

Vanilluxe: Frost Breath, Blizzard

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Sceptile can be defeated by solo Trainers due to its double weakness to Ice-types as a Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Sceptile is an evolved form, it would benefit Trainers to try catching it with Pinap Berries at first in order to multiply the Treecko Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega Sceptile will be extremely boosted during Heading to Hoenn Raid Day in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!