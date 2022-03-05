Mega Venusaur Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

Mega Venusaur is back in raids! By battling and defeating this Grass/Poison-type Mega from the Kanto Region, you can earn Mega Venusaur Energy to use on your own Venusaur and potentially earn an encounter with a Shiny Venusaur. Using this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Venusaur and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Venusaur Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Venusaur counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that number of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Venusaur with efficiency.

Apex Purified Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Sacred Fire++)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Apex Purified Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast++)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Victini (Confusion, V Create)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It will take three trainers minimum to take Mega Venusaur down in Pokémon GO. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Venusaur is an evolved form, it will offer more Bulbasaur Candy when caught using Pinap Berries. I'd suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throw attempts.

Shiny Odds

Venusaur's Shiny odds are currently set at the one in 60 rate assigned to Mega-capable Pokémon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!