Merge Games Reveals Definitely Not Fried Chicken

Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a business management sim with a twist, players will grow their drug trade empire through 'legitimate' fronts by managing both sides of the business. One uses the front door, another uses the back! Acquire new 'businesses', meet new clientele, develop more potent narcotics, make lots of money, and leave a city in ruin! Build your drugs compound from the ground up, buy adjoining plots of land and expand. Design and lay out your complete production line and establish distribution routes. Fortify your compound's defences and make sure any 'overly-enthusiastic' customers can't break in. Research and develop better strains of narcotics like marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

But simply making a great product is not enough. You need somewhere to sell it from! This is where your legitimate businesses come in – you'll need to build and manage these fronts, including selling legal goods to avoid detection. People gotta eat right? Run a chain of fried chicken stores or diversify your portfolio with other businesses. Different places have different people with different tastes. The backbone of every business is your workforce, the people who tirelessly carry out the tasks you assign them for minimum wage. A happy employee is a productive employee, so it's important to make sure your staff has the basic necessities like washrooms and a place to eat. A well-furnished break room is great for staff morale!