Mesprit Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends

The Lake Trio takes over in raids in Pokémon GO tomorrow and Bleeding Cool is here to help you prepare. Now, these three Legendary Pokémon have very similar counters, which will make it easy to build teams of counters, but don't overlook the fact that Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit each have quirks that set them apart. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mesprit, a pure Psychic-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Mesprit's 100% IVs.

Top Mesprit Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mesprit counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

*Please note that you cannot currently have two Megas active at once. You will need to pick between these two counters.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mesprit with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Bisharp (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Escavalier (Bug Bite, Mega Horn)

Scizor (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

A trio of trainers can take down Mesprit but if the best counters cant be guaranteed, the best bet is to go in with four or more top trainers.

Catching Mesprit

Same as Azelf and Uxie, Mesprit is a bizarrely close Pokémon. The normal long throw you need for most Legendaries overshoot your target by far. A tight, delicately released curveball is the best bet. Using the Circle Lock Technique to aim for Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, should do the trick… but don't underestimate the closeness of Mesprit. Unless Pokémon GO changes its catch circle, which is doubtful, it is oddly close.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Mesprit's Shiny form has not been announced. Generally, Pokémon GO doesn't plan surprise Shiny releases for Legendaries, so it's pretty safe to assume that it will not be available during this run.

Mesprit's 100%s IVs are 1747 in normal weather and 2184 in boosted weather conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!