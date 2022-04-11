Meteora Will Launch Closed Beta Test Period On April 20th

Indie developer and publisher Big Boot Games has set up a closed beta test period for their upcoming game Meteora next week. If you love old-school arcade space shooters, you might enjoy this one as they put you in a 3D third-person perspective as you are constantly trying to survive everything coming at you. But you're not some random fighter pilot, you're a meteor in the middle of space dodging and racing around to get across the universe. You can check out more about the game below including the latest trailer, and for those of you looking to join the beta, you can sign up for consideration here.

Meteora is Inspired by the imagined Universe of classic space movies and science documentaries, set in the ever-moving, agitated, nascent universe few billion years into making , that you experience as a Meteor trying to Survive the constant Action. Brave a Gargantua, destroy a planet, save a sun and experience much more as you go deeper into this universe. By drawing the game-play based on natural outer-space events we aim to add a different experience to the combat racing genre. Dodge – You are not alone and death is a constant looming threat. But fret not, look out for the rear-view markers and dodge your way out of the other meteors closing behind you.

Chase & Take-down – chase & plan your take-downs one-by-one before the other meteors can take you down.

Possess & create your own meteor-shower to destroy your opponents all at once!

Customize your meteors-shower formation to maximize the damage and increase your chances of survival.

Unlock, upgrade, combine power-ups & Abilities to conquer the journey.Strategize power-up pick-ups and combine them in real-time.

60+ levels of hell and calm – experience A Fraction Of the Universe each Level. Test your skills and instincts with harder difficulties of levels and unlock hidden boss-challenges.