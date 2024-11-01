Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Metro Awakening, Metro Awakening VR, Vertigo Games

Metro Awakening VR Releases Seven Minutes Of Gameplay

Check out the latest video for Metro Awakening VR, as the team has shown off a good seven minutes worth of footage ahead of release.

Article Summary Watch seven thrilling minutes of Metro Awakening VR gameplay before the November 7 release.

Explore a virtual Moscow Metro world, blending exploration, stealth, and combat in VR.

Play as Serdar, a doctor searching for his wife in a haunting, post-apocalyptic setting.

Experience spiritual awakening and intense gameplay from Metro creator Dmitry Glukhovsky.

VR developer and publisher Vertigo Games has released a new video for the game Metro Awakening VR, as we get a better look at some of the gameplay. This is seven minutes worth of footage from the title, as you're taken into a virtual version of the Metro series' world, where everyone is just living in train stations in Moscow while you take on people in first-person stealthy combat. Enjoy the footage and info here as the game will be released for PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, Steam VR, and Viveport on November 7.

Metro Awakening VR

Metro Awakening VR is a story-driven first-person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth, and combat in the most immersive Metro experience yet. The year is 2028, and the survivors of nuclear Armageddon cling to existence in the buried subways of the Moscow Metro – civilization's last refuge and tomb, where ghosts and spirits haunt the living in this man-made purgatory. You are Serdar, a doctor braving the darkness, crippling radiation, and deadly threats of the Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit, you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become…

Lose yourself in a journey of spiritual awakening in this chilling, supernatural origins story from Metro creator Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Experience Metro's tense, heart-pounding gameplay in VR for the first time as you put on your mask, ammo, and filters run low, and your torchlight flickers and dies in the darkness.

Wield a signature arsenal of hand-made weapons, don your gas mask, and venture into the depths of the Metro, where desperate bandits, mutants, and worse haunt your every step.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!