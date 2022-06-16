Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

Let the hype begin. Mewtwo is back in raids and it will be here for the rest of June. It will have its Psychic-type signature move of Psystrike during its first week back with it Ghost-type signature move of Shadow Ball replacing it during the second week of its rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mewtwo, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Legendary Pokémon's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Mewtwo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mewtwo counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mewtwo with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mewtwo will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mewtwo will have a CP of 2387 in normal weather conditions and 2984 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!