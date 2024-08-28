Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mácula Interactive, Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber

Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber To Be Released In Mid-September

Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber has been confirmed for release on PC via Steam in mid-September in time for Mexican Independence Day

Article Summary Mácula Interactive announces Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber release on Steam, September 13, celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

Explore post-revolution Mexico City, meet historical figures like Diego Rivera, and visit iconic sites.

Utilize Juan's in-game camera for historical photography, capturing the era's essence and collecting evidence.

Discover 100+ collectibles, triggering extra historical content, side missions, and insights from Mexican archives.

Indie game developer and publisher Mácula Interactive has confirmed that Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber will be released in mid-September. The game has been getting some praise ever since it debuted with a demo at LudoNarraCon 2024, but now players will be able to experience the full game as it will be released on September 13 on Steam. Just in time for Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. We have more details and the latest trailer for you here.

Mexico 1921: A Deep Slumber

Mexico City, 1921. The country is wrapped in the recent consequences of years of conflict and revolution. Álvaro Obregón, leader of the revolution, is now at the head of a country with a brand new social constitution and a population demanding education and human rights. With the help of intellectuals like José Vasconcelos and artists like Diego Rivera, he intends to steer the country to a brighter future. Fast forward seven years when President Obregón is shot and murdered under mysterious circumstances.

Explore Mexico in the 1920's!: Discover up to seven historic sites like the National Palace, the old Merced Convent, and the new Secretary of Public Education in a striking visual style inspired by Mexican artists' graphic techniques. You'll be able to drink mezcal with Mexico's most famous muralists, have conversations with politicians, writers, poets, and even visit the famous Castañeda psychiatric hospital!

Discover up to seven historic sites like the National Palace, the old Merced Convent, and the new Secretary of Public Education in a striking visual style inspired by Mexican artists' graphic techniques. You'll be able to drink mezcal with Mexico's most famous muralists, have conversations with politicians, writers, poets, and even visit the famous Castañeda psychiatric hospital! Historical Photography: Take in-game photos with Juan's camera, change the depth of field, aperture, and zoom to immortalize your own version of the city. Through Juan's camera, you'll be able to capture evidence, portray politicians and artists to turn Juan's notebook in a postrevolutionary archive.

Take in-game photos with Juan's camera, change the depth of field, aperture, and zoom to immortalize your own version of the city. Through Juan's camera, you'll be able to capture evidence, portray politicians and artists to turn Juan's notebook in a postrevolutionary archive. Collectible History: Search for 100+ collectible objects that can trigger extra historical data like quotes, poems, and even recipes. We work closely with the National Newspaper Library and the Popular Arts Museum to create the most exciting and documented historical content. Search for 100+ collectible objects that can trigger side missions and historical data. We work closely with the National Newspaper library to create the most exciting and documented historical content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!