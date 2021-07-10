Microids To Distribute Panzer Dragoon & The House OF The Dead

Microids and Forever Entertainment announced this week a new distribution agreement for the Panzer Dragoon and The House Of The Dead. For the longest time, we've known there was something on the horizon for a remake of the latter, but those plans have either been put in cold storage since the 2019 announcement or they're still in the works with Forever. However, this new distribution deal doesn't cover new versions of the classic SEGA arcade titles but instead gives the companies the ability to offer retail versions and collector's editions for these titles worldwide in their classic form. Here are a few quotes about the deal.

"Microids is incredibly grateful to work on these mythical IPs and we're glad Forever Entertainment entrusts our teams to deliver the best possible products. This new partnership consolidates our growth strategy revolving around video game distribution worldwide" declares Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids. "We are delighted to collaborate with Microids and we are confident their expertise will be incredibly beneficial for the titles," adds Zbigniew Dębicki, CEO of Forever Entertainment. "Players from all around the world have been waiting for the come back of Panzer Dragoon and The House of The Dead. It's hand in hand with Microids that we'll make this wish come true and we are super excited about inviting players back to these universes very soon!"

Here's hoping this new deal comes through in time for the holidays as both of these games hold a special place in the hearts of '90s arcade dwellers. Both of them were breakout hits for the company at a time when Midway, Atari, and Capcom were ruling the market, as they both provided unique experiences you couldn't get from fighting games or racing titles at the time. Fingers crossed we get a Switch version of House Of The Dead to use the joy-con as a gun to shoot zombies like in the arcade.