Midnight Murder Club Holding Free Weekend Right Now

Midnight Murder Club is holding a free weekend right now, giving you a chance to experience the co-op PvP murder mystery game

Article Summary Midnight Murder Club is free to play on Steam this weekend with the Guest Pass Edition until May 5.

Team up or hunt friends in a unique co-op PvP murder mystery set in complete darkness in Wormwood Manor.

Five gameplay modes include Free-for-All, Team Deathmatch, Thief in the Night, Head Hunters, and Wildcards.

Wildcards mode lets players change rules mid-game by playing powerful cards, unlocking new chaos each match.

Indie game developer and publisher Velan Studios are giving players a chance to try out Midnight Murder Club for free this weekend. Running now until May 5, players can sign up for the Guest Pass Edition, totally free, which will allow you to play the Early Access version of the game and experience what it's like in the murder mystery PvP co-op title. All you need to do is head over to Steam and sign up for it right now.

Midnight Murder Club

In Midnight Murder Club, up to six friends can hunt each other in the pitch-black rooms of the mysterious Wormwood Manor. Armed with only a revolver and a flashlight, they will search the shadows for every flicker of light and every bump in the night as they stalk their prey. The tension turns to hilarity as friends, and foes, discover just how tricky it is to navigate and shoot in complete darkness! Midnight Murder Club features five thrilling modes, each with its own unique challenges to navigate, including:

Free-for-All – Six brave souls enter the mansion, and the player with the most kills when time runs out prevails among the rest.

Six brave souls enter the mansion, and the player with the most kills when time runs out prevails among the rest. Thief in the Night – Three fearless teams of two scour the mansion for valuable skulls to deposit into a vault. When the last vault closes, the team with the most value accumulated wins.

Three fearless teams of two scour the mansion for valuable skulls to deposit into a vault. When the last vault closes, the team with the most value accumulated wins. Team Deathmatch – Kill-or-be-killed with your team in a murderous stand-off.

Kill-or-be-killed with your team in a murderous stand-off. Head Hunters – Two friends become foes as they hunt the remaining four players as they try to find and burn three hidden demonic totems in the haunting halls.

Two friends become foes as they hunt the remaining four players as they try to find and burn three hidden demonic totems in the haunting halls. Wildcards – Valiant attendees will play cards from their collection that change the rules for everyone in-game in wild new ways! From hijacking the toys that appear in vendors, to giving everyone super speed, to exploding into flames when you die—use these cards to show your wild side! Then, when the dust settles and the match is over, you'll be gifted brand new cards to add to your collection giving you even more ways to change the game.

