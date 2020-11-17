Minecraft Dungeons Officially Receives Cross-Platform Play

Dear reader, this is not the world's most heavily branded choose-your-own-adventure novel. It's a real dilemma for us who want to play Minecraft Dungeons with our friends on different platforms. Or, it was a dilemma – but not anymore! Once you download the free cross-platform play update that goes live today, you will be able to play with your friends no matter what platform or console they're playing on. Play the game together on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows! Finally, a party where nobody is sitting awkwardly in a corner watching others have fun.

In related cross-platform news, cloud saves are coming soon to Minecraft Dungeons! That means you'll be able to play on one platform, use the new cloud save feature, then pick up the game and your progress on another platform. While we don't have a launch date set for this feature, our team is hard at work and very excited to bring it to life in an upcoming free update. We hope to have more news soon, but for now you'll still need to save your files on each individual platform.