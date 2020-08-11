Minecraft Dungeons Will Get The Creeping Winter Expansion Next Month

Mojang and Double Eleven revealed today that the Creeping Winter expansion for Minecraft Dungeons is on the way in September. The content will drop on September 8th along with three events for the game that the devs didn't go into detail about just yet. The game will also receive an update that adds two new things to help you out a bit. The first being a Camp Update with new villager merchants, as you can visit the blacksmith to upgrade your favorite items or meet the gift wrapper to send an armored present. The other will be Daily Trials as you get a new challenge every day where you can replay previous levels in a new way. This includes random combos of mobs to defeat to win exclusive gear. Two trials will be available on the main map every day, and they are adding an extra for each DLC pack. You can read more about the Creeping Winter below.

