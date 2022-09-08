Minecraft Live Will Be Making A Return Next Month

Microsoft and Mojang announced today that they will be bringing back Minecraft Live, as the event will go digital this October. Neither company revealed what would be taking place during the event, only that it would take place on October 15th at 9am PT, and that it would show off a bunch of content to come for the next several months. You can read the official statement made on their website below about the event, as we'll now have six weeks to speculate and wait for info to leak to find out what's happening.

What's that sound? Can you hear it, that faint rumbling in the distance? I can't quite put my finger on it, but it almost sounds like a group of very decisive frogs are strutting towards me. How silly, that can't be it! That would only make sense if they were on their way to some kind of special event, of astronomic proportions. But there's only one event so big, so epic, so blocky, that would qualify… Wait a minute. Could it be? Yes! It could, and is, almost time for the biggest event of the year – i Live!!! That's right, our epic livestream is back on October 15 at noon EDT! Get all your Minecraft, Dungeons, and Legends news by tuning into our YouTube channel or watching right here on Minecraft.net.

Last year, the community voted for the allay to join Minecraft. This year, you will get to vote for a new mob but we're doing things a little bit differently. Instead of voting on Twitter, you will now be able to vote by in a special Bedrock server, the Minecraft launcher, or here on Minecraft.net! The polls open on October 14, noon EDT which means that you will have a full 24 hours to cast your vote, (and change it as many times as you like!) while also keeping the results a total surprise until the announcement is made during the show.