Mini Motorways Announces "Bridge To Busan" Update For Next Week

Dinosaur Polo Club revealed a brand new expansion is coming to Mini Motorways next week as players will see the Bridge To Busan. The big addition to the game will be a map of Busan, the capital city of South Korea, which we can attest has some interesting landscapes and waterways, as well as oceanic views that you can't find anywhere else. The update will also come with new Daily Challenges, Weekly Challenges, and dedicated City Challenges for all maps across every platform the game is on, asd well as other various bug fixes.

"Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city's traffic problems are in your hands. From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?"

Draw roads in dynamic cities that grow and change – every game is unique!

Explore stunning maps inspired by cities all around the world.

Choose from a variety of upgrades to meet the demands of your ever-expanding road network: highways, roundabouts, and more!

Stress-free Endless Mode offers you a relaxing gameplay experience, plus you can continue building your city after Game Over.

Tackle our Expert Mode, which features twists such as permanent roads and limited upgrades for the ultimate challenge.

Select different color palettes on every map, including colorblind and night modes.

Relax to a responsive soundtrack from Disasterpeace that grows along with your city.

Unlock new maps and achievements as you achieve mastery.

Export GIFs of your city layouts to share with your friends.

Compete against other players in Daily and Weekly Challenges.