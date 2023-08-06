Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mirrored Souls, Short N Sweet Games, The Bricks Studio

Mirrored Souls Will Be Released On PC & Consoles This Month

Short N Sweet Games has released a new trailer for Mirrored Souls this past week, confirmeing the game will release this month.

Indie game developers The Bricks Studio and publisher Short N Sweet Games confirmed Mirrored Souls will be released on PC and all three major consoles this month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 2D single-player puzzle platformer in which you "play co-op" with yourself to navigate and solve challenges in two different worlds at the same time. It's a fun gimmick that will give you pause to think bout the best solution without having the other half of you die. Enjoy the trailer below as the game drops on August 17th.

"Mirrored Souls is a game about contemplation and living in the present. Ravi and Daru are two celestial beings living their particularly impossible love story, as they live in mirrored worlds and are constantly traversing portals trying to, finally, be together. In their journey to reunite, players will have to solve puzzles in a chill environment. Mirrored Souls doesn't push players to complete the game before a clock runs out but encourages them to find clever ways to overcome every obstacle. The game from The Bricks Studio has been carefully hand-drawn and emphasizes what the studio has called a "single-player-coop" experience. Players will control both characters at the same time in a mirrored screen, where moving both characters precisely will be paramount to progress. Mirrored Souls is a game with different sources of inspiration: GRIS and Studio Ghibli's environment art, Braid's gameplay, and Journey's relaxed atmosphere."

Control Ravi and Daru at the same time and in a mirrored world in a quest to reunite them. Pay attention as their movements mirror each other, but they live in separate worlds.

Enjoy the hand-drawn world of Mirrored Souls, inspired by Studio Ghibli's movies and games such as Gris or Journey.

Traverse portals to help Ravi and Daru reunite. The vast majority of levels have been designed in a relaxed way so players can reflect not only on the moves needed to get to the next level but on the main plot as well, without having to worry about a clock running out of time.

Experience a philosophical story about the dilemma between the fleeting nature of life and love.

