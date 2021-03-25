Mobile Players Can Now Own Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Square Enix has officially released Final Fantasy VIII Remastered onto mobile for iOS and Android players to enjoy. The game is pretty much the same as what's been released on PC and console, just adapted for mobile devices with all the bonus content for the 2019 remastered version. To celebrate the occasion and give anyone who wants to own it a chance to get it for a little cheaper, the company has thrown in a discount on the game through both Google Play and the App Store until April 4th, 2021. That should round out all available areas for anyone who wants to own the game to get it, which is a rarity since a lot of Final Fantasy titles are available in certain areas and not in others.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered features newly rendered visuals that breathe life into the game's characters like never before. Players step into the shoes of SeeD recruit Squall Leonhart and resistance fighter Rinoa Heartilly as they work together to save the world from the military nation of Galbadia. The remastered version includes the following boosts to enhance the experience: Battle Assist : The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time.

: The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. No Encounters : An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story's event battles.

: An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story's event battles. 3x Speed Boost : Play through the game with three times the speed.

: Play through the game with three times the speed. The STEAM version will also receive additional functions, including All Items (possess all items except for a few certain items), All Abilities, GF Max Level, Max Gil, Max Magic, All Limit Breaks, and All Cards (possess max number of Triple Triad® Cards except for Rare Cards).