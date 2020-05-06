Mobile Racer Forza Street Races to iOS and Android

If you're a racing game fan looking for something a little newer to download on your mobile device, you should consider Microsoft's Forza Street. The new free-to-play racer from Forza's Turn 10 Studios has finally made its way to iOS and Android following its Windows 10 release in 2019.

Forza Street lets you race around tracks just the same way you would in the franchise's "bigger brother" series. You can also collect and customize your favorite cars from a variety of manufacturers. It's all downsized and caters to a mobile audience now, however, which means there will be microtransactions that might indeed turn off some players.

But Microsoft knows some players might need a bit of a nudge to get started since this is a free-to-play affair. Anyone who logs in between now and June 5 will get a Ford GT in-game. Anyone who downloads the game from the Samsung Galaxy Store and plays on the Samsung device they downloaded it for will get a Galaxy-themed 2015 Ford Mustang GT or 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for anyone with a Galaxy S20.

Here's the official description, by way of Microsoft:

Race through the ultimate street racing scene at dizzying speed! Have fun winning the racing car collection of your dreams. Pick an event, choose a lineup of cars from your collection, and start racing for infamy in the first Forza game for mobile. COLLECT AND UPGRADE ICONIC CARS

Race to collect legendary cars at intense speed – from classic muscle to modern sports and retro supercars – turning your garage into a trophy case of iconic racing cars, with all the fun, attention to graphics detail, and speed Forza is known for. TRUE CINEMATIC RACING

Streamlined controls focus on the fun – timing your gas, brake, and boost are the keys to victory, as action cams chase the racing adrenaline up close showcasing amazing graphics. It's a fun, new, and wholly unique way to enjoy Forza. RACE ON YOUR TERMS

Race your collection of cars anytime, anywhere. Squeeze in a fun, quick one minute race, or dive into immersive story driven events with multiple paths to victory in the cars you love. Forza Street has something fun for you any time you feel like racing at high speed.