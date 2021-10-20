Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy To Launch 3-Parter

Bandai Namco will be releasing a three-part adventure throughout the Fall for Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy. For the next couple of months, the team behind the game will be launching episodes of content, with Volume 1 starting on November 5th for both PS4 and PS5. While this is very cool to see, the downside of it all is that the content is totally pricey with each volume costing $20 to download. The Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition will include all three volumes and special rewards in Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, which will be priced at $60 and $50, respectively. Volumue 2 will be release on November 19th, while Volume 3 will come out on December 3rd individually.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy tells an original story surrounding the "Noisy Fairy" – a secret unit led by Alma and under the direct control of Kycilia of the Principality of Zeon. During the "One Year War," the unit struggles to break through into the continent of North America which is where the game's story picks up. Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy is a tale of unbreakable bonds formed in the midst of the brutality of war.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy is strongly connected to the world of the free-to-play title Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, featuring the beloved top-notch action and highly dynamic gameplay mechanics of its predecessor. Additionally, by progressing within Code Fairy, players will be able to unlock special rewards in Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, including the Code Fairy original mobile suit. In Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, players will be able to unlock the special mission in Code Fairy through gameplay progression.

"We're thrilled to welcome both fans and newcomers to the world of Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation," said Lin Leng, Senior Director of Marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Between its explosive mecha combat and turbulent story, we can't wait for players to climb into the cockpits of the legendary mobile suits to experience a pivotal tale in the Gundam saga!"