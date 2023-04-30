Modiphius Announces New Transmedia IP, Dreams And Machines Modiphius Entertainment has a brand new TTRPG game on the way with a fresh IP as they revealed Dreams and Machines.

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a brand new TTRPG on the way featuring an all-new IP, going by the name of Dreams and Machines. This particular game will bring you into a sci-fi fantasy world in which you'll be able to have your own adventures, like D&D or Pathfinder meshed with the kind of stuff you'd seen in Alien or Mechwarrior. The long-term plan for the game is to introduce players to this world through an RPG starter set that will be playable straight out of the box, and then eventually expand with a fully supported roleplaying game line. Which will also include a skirmish miniatures game, board games, novelizations, and other media on the way. In the short term, the team is planning to launch the game during Gen Con 2023, with more details to come leading up to it.

"Dreams & Machines is set on Evera Prime, a far-flung planet cut off from Earth, left in ruins after a war with destructive mechs now known as Wakers. The Wakers now lay dormant, and humanity scavenges incredibly-advanced technology to forge a new life. Factions are formed, like the Archivists, Dreamers, and Spears, and are rebuilding the world in their own way, growing and trading what they can with Everan communities. But in the shadows, a malevolent corrupted AI known only as the Builder plots against humanity. As the danger grows and the world comes under threat once more, will you dare to dream?

"With Dreams and Machines, I wanted to create a dangerous and exciting far future world that was still feel-good and hopeful," said Chris Birch, CEO and co-founder of Modiphius Entertainment. "We brought together a really diverse cast of creators to help bring that world to life. They'll be helping us to create stories across many media channels, and of course, those who experience the world through the tabletop will be able to tell stories of their own. We're excited to explore Dreams and Machines with our community in the coming years!"