Modiphius Unveils New Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms Starter Set The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms is getting a new Starter Set from Modiphius to help players get into the game easier than before.

Modiphius Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks revealed a new addition to The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms, as the game now has a Starter Set. The set, which is currently up for pre-order for roughly $140, is designed to give you everything you need to immediately get into the game without a ton of setup or context. It includes several figures and the Core Rules, all of which will allow you to get a game going in no time. We got more info below as the set will officially launch in June.

"Begin your adventures in Tamriel with this essential boxed Starter Set collection. Containing the full rules of the The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms, plus three miniatures starter packs and the Dragonborn Ethereal! It is the time of the Dragonborn. Battle Rages Across Skyrim(r) as Imperials and Stormcloaks fight for supremacy. In ancient barrows, the restless dead rise from their sleep. Skeletons and fearsome Draugr jealously guard their treasures from bands of delving adventurers. The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms is an Adventure wargame set in the world of Tamriel. Gather your Heroes and venture into Draugr haunted tombs and ruins searching for treasure and glory. Or, fight the civil war as the forces of the Imperials or Stormcloaks, fighting for the future of Skyrim. This Starter Set contains the Core rules and miniatures to get you started in the exciting world of The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Delve and Battle Mode games. Fight exciting co-operative or 2 player battles with AI adversaries hindering both sides."

The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Core Rules Core rule book, Quests book, Escape from Helgen Quickstart More than 200 cards including heroes, followers, adversaries, quests and more 2 die cut counter sheets 13 special game dice

Imperial Plastic Starter set 1 x Hadvar, Hero of Helgen 1 x Imperial Mage 3 x Imperial Soldiers

Stormcloak Plastic Starter Set 1 x Ralof, Warrior of the Resistance 1 x Ysrald Thrice Pierced, Stormcloak Commander 3 x Stormcloak Warriors with Greatswords

Bleak Falls Barrow Plastic Delve 1 x Dragonborn, Champion of Skyrim 1 x Draugr Deathlord 3 x Skeleton Archers 3 x Draugr Warrior with Greatsword

1 x Ethereal Dragonborn

