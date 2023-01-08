Monoprice Showcases Tons Of New Items During CES 2023 Monoprice went all out for CES 2023 as the company unveiled multiple items in several areas on the way for 2023.

During CES 2023, Monoprice decided to go all-out and reveal a ton of new gaming and tech items on the way this year. The company showed items involving 3D printing, camping, healthcare, monitors, PC accessories, and more, as they were super stoked to reveal everything the company has going on. We have a rundown of everything we thought was cool to show off when it comes to the gaming side of things for you below.

CNC Router Kit

The Monoprice CNC router kit is conveniently small in size and light in weight. It offers an easy USB interface for programming. It uses GRBL control systems. It is a perfect cnc router machine for beginners and pros.The working area is 30x18x4.5cm. Frame size is 40x33x24cm. Powered by a 775 spindle motor (12-36V) operating up to 9000/min produces impressive torque of 0.25N. It offers an emergency stop button port. It has a tool setting (probe) port,X/Y/Z axis limit port. The fan port helps with heat dissipation. This powerful desktop CNC machine is perfect for plastic, wood, acrylic, pvc, pcb, and like materials. It works on soft metals like copper, brass, and aluminum.

Type – C 15 – in – 1 Triple Displays Docking Station

The product is a 15 – in – 1 Type – C Triple Displays Docking Station DP1.4 Alt mode offers an integrated solution for video, data, power, Ethernet, and audio. The device can output 3 videos simultaneously under MST mode for video transmissions, 6 USB data ports (3 USB – A 10G , 3 Type – C10G) for data transmission, 1 Gigabit Et hernet for super – fast Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jack. This dock is also equipped with a DC power supply. All DP Alt modes with Type – C hosts are supported.

12-In-1 Dual – HDMI + VGA MST Dock

The Monoprice 12 – in – 1 Dual – HDMI + VGA MST Dock provides a stable connection. Expand the female USB – C port to multiple connections, increasing your productivity. Also, keep your laptop charging while it still provides power to each attached external device. Extensive compatibility meets every need of almost all USB – C devices to unlo ck the best convenience.

13-In-1 Dual Dual – HDMI + DP MST Dock

The Monoprice 13 – in – 1 Dual – HDMI + DP MST Dock offers convenient access to multiple devices on your USB – C Laptop or Mac B ook. The device is equipped with 3 Display video outputs. The Triple 4K UltraHD display (2x HDMI and 1xDP) allows you to divide content into Triple Display devices with supported system functions. Other extended interface includes HDMI, DP, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, USB – C PD 3.0 charging, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, 3.5mm Audio, TF, and an SD Card reader. Simply plug and play this to expand your laptop's capabilities.

Workstream Wireless 110 Key Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Workstream Wireless 110 Key Ergonomic Split Keyboard by Monoprice. The wireless split ergonomic keyboard use s 2.4GHz BT, thin film switch and wrist rest for comfort. The wireless keyboard included a BT receiver and r an on a AA 1.5V dry battery. The wireless keyboard is compatible with Windows OS and Mac OS.

40" Wide IPS CrystalPro Productivity Monitor

40" CrystalPro Wide WQHD IPS, 8ms, HDR600 Type – C Productivity Monitor by Monoprice. The 3440×1440 (WQHD) high-resolution wide monitor allows power data users to spread their contents on the display. The USB Type – C cable connectivity enables power to char ge a laptop and extend the monitor as a secondary display and minimize cable clutter. The 144Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth graphics viewing experience. The HDR600 features and with great color saturation of 105% NTSC, 95% DCI – P3, 99% sRGB, and 89% Adobe RGB display a more realistic visualization of images. The monitor has height, tilt and swivel adjustments.

27" CrystalPro 4 K IPS 65W USB – C Monitor

27" CrystalPro IPS panel, 4K ( 3840×2160 ) UHD, 60 Hz, 7 ms, USB Type – C Productivity Monitor by Monoprice. The 4K (UHD) high – resolution monitor enables power data users to maximize contents on the display. The USB Type – C cable connectivity enables power to charge a laptop and extend the monitor as a secondary display a nd minimize cable clutter. The monitor has height, tilt , pivot and swivel adjustments.