Monster Harvest Changes Release Date To August 19th

Merge Games and Maple Powered Games revealed that they have pushed back the release date of Monster Harvest to August 19th. The game has been slated for earlier but the team had to make the decision to slide it back into August so that players got the best possible version of the game. You can read a quote from the co-owner of MPG below explaining the situation as we now look forward to seeing the game in two months.

"Delays are awful, we are sorry to let down our friends and fans, yet we want to make sure we dispatch Monster Harvest in the best shape possible so that our whole community will enjoy it," explains Kerry Vandenberg, joint owner of Maple Powered Games. "We realised how important it is to ensure high-quality support for as many regions as possible right from launch day, even if that means having to push back our release date by just over a month. We are shipping the game by August 19th, with no further days and it'll be worth it when we show what we have in store for you."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monster Harvest – Teaser Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHi4LfU54xE)